Delta Asset Management LLC TN Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 217,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 73,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.75. The company had a trading volume of 169,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average is $82.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

