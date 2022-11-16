Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 220 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Oracle by 93.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Oracle by 78.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,078,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $254,690,000 after buying an additional 1,355,182 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Oracle by 137.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,489,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,075,000 after buying an additional 861,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 250.5% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $98,970,000 after buying an additional 854,995 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 1.2 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.12. The company had a trading volume of 157,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.89. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $216.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.