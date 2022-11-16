Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 467 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 46.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after acquiring an additional 736,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $150.19. The stock had a trading volume of 61,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,321. The stock has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

