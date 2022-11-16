DeltaFi Price Tops $0.0629 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $9,856.23 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

