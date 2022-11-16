DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in October

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,700 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 359,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 418.1 days.

DeNA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DNACF opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. DeNA has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $20.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

