dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.97

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.97 and last traded at C$5.98, with a volume of 35284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.09.
DNTL has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.44.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.04.
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
