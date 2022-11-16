DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an underperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after buying an additional 297,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382,605 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,229,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,068,000 after purchasing an additional 471,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $356,871,000 after purchasing an additional 905,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067,751 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

