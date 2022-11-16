DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an underperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,959,000 after acquiring an additional 34,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

