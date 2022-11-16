dForce USD (USX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $81.39

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $204.28 million and approximately $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00035931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00345903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023192 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001126 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018210 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000329 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99372028 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.