Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLHTF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Dialogue Health Technologies Price Performance

DLHTF remained flat at 2.07 on Wednesday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 2.09. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 52-week low of 2.07 and a 52-week high of 4.75.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

