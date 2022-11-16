Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 793,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Diana Shipping Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE DSX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.04. 958,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,307. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $348.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $56,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

