DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Down 7.6%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.29 and last traded at $98.99. Approximately 16,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,377,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 756,539 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 520,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

