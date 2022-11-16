Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Up 13.2% in October

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Shares of APPS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. 97,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,655. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

