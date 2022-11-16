Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 58.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded down $17.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $416.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

