Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Choreo LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $50,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 386.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,231,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,200,000 after acquiring an additional 144,680 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 107,227 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,790. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46.

