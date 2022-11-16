Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $714.48 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion and approximately $714.48 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0859 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00348411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023327 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001765 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001127 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018210 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

