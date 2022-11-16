Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Dollar General by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Dollar General by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management raised its position in Dollar General by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $257.26 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

