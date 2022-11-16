Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.34

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.34 and traded as low as C$4.79. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$4.79, with a volume of 469 shares.

Dorel Industries Trading Up 9.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.82 million and a PE ratio of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.31.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

