Douglas A. Linebarger Sells 100,000 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alkami Technology Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 196,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.30.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $78,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alkami Technology Company Profile
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
