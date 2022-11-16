Douglas A. Linebarger Sells 100,000 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 196,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $78,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alkami Technology Company Profile

ALKT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

