Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $42.07 and a 12-month high of $64.43.

