Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,863,000 after buying an additional 394,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Kellogg by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after buying an additional 324,138 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.91. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on K. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

