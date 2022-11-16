Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Corning by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

