Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,251,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,064,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 895.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

