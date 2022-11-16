Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 4,748 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at $30,746,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,625,917.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,746,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,200,132 shares of company stock worth $9,253,286.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.94. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $55.81.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

