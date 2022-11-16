Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Sysco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 231,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sysco Price Performance

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

