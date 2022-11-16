Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,415 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after buying an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after buying an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $321,022,000 after buying an additional 323,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after buying an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

