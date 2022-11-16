Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 245 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $149.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

