Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 390 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 3,274.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in FOX by 226.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

FOXA stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

