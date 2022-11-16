Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after purchasing an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $80,223,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.96. 188,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,034. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.05. The company has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

