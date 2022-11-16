Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $80,223,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.83. 41,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,034. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

