Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $9.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.