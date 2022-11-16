E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.72

Shares of E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.72 and last traded at C$3.76, with a volume of 13644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EINC. CIBC cut their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$14.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.44.

E Automotive Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$180.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.99.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

