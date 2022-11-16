E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 39,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 266,605 shares.The stock last traded at $14.67 and had previously closed at $13.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity at E.W. Scripps

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

In other E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps purchased 101,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,671.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 636,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,652.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $922,621.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps acquired 101,523 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,671.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 636,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,652.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. FMR LLC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

