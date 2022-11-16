EAC Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. EAC has a market cap of $212.18 million and $25,396.14 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00004229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00346197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023135 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001121 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018210 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.72962279 USD and is up 7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $25,558.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

