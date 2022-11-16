Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,732 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 65.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

MNRL stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

