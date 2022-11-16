Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,563 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in AppFolio by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AppFolio by 206.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 6.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $121.90 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $130.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 1.03.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.38. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $125.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $1,680,762.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,454,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $1,680,762.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,454,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $58,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,419 shares of company stock worth $3,112,232 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AppFolio to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

