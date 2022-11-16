Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,761 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 483.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 20.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 88,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SSD opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.



