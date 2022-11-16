Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Agree Realty worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,456,000 after acquiring an additional 189,822 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 29,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

