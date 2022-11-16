Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,849 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of National Instruments worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NATI. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,423,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $24,727,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,040,000 after purchasing an additional 487,646 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,691,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,273,000 after purchasing an additional 344,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,681,000 after purchasing an additional 319,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.