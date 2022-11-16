Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 479 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $292.65 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

