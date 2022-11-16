Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.37

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% annually over the last three years.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GRF opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Insider Activity

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

In related news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $46,072.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,685.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

