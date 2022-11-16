Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Short Interest Down 9.4% in October

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 695,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

EBC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,715. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.75. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point dropped their price target on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

