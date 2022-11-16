Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Compass Point lowered their price target on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of EBC stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,243,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,335,000 after purchasing an additional 126,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

