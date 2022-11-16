Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 238,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,384. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.0354 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIM. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 53.0% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,042,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,263 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,259,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,196 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 768,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 350,193 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 779.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 360,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 319,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 432,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 279,018 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

