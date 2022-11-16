Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 238,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,384. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.68.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.0354 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
