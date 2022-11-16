Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,700 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the October 15th total of 690,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ETY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. 295,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,808. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $15.06.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
