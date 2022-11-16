Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,700 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the October 15th total of 690,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. 295,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,808. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $15.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETY. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,353,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 109,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 93,286 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,469,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 85,952 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

