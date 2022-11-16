Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Down 10.8%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 3,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 796,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ebix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ebix Trading Down 14.7 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $676.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.55.
Ebix Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebix
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ebix in the third quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Ebix in the second quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ebix in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ebix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.
Ebix Company Profile
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebix (EBIX)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.