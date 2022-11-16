Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Down 10.8%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 3,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 796,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ebix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ebix Trading Down 14.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $676.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.55.

Ebix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebix

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ebix in the third quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Ebix in the second quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ebix in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ebix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

