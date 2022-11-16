ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 25.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous dividend of $0.18.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Up 2.5 %

ECTM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 71,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,148. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 86.66% and a return on equity of 53.81%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

