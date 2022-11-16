Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $206.82 million and $33.30 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

