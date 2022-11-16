Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $296,720.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daveen Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

