Efinity Token (EFI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.54 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $44.29 million and $1.54 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,523,819 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

